I-15 ramp closures begin at 6 p.m., complete closure of Las Vegas Boulevard on the Strip at 8 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Interstate 15 ramp closures near the Las Vegas Strip for New Year's Eve are underway. They started at 6 p.m
Complete closures of Las Vegas Boulevard between Spring Mountain Road and Mandalay Bay start at 8 p.m.
Still not sure how to spend New Year's Eve in Las Vegas? Visit ktnv.com/NewYearsEve for a list of things happening around town.
Staying in tonight? Celebrate with us! "Debut 22" starts at 11:35 p.m. Watch the fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip from the comfort of your couch.
If you are planning to be on #TheStrip for New Year's Eve, the ramp closures from I-15 will begin at 6:00 p.m.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 1, 2022
Be prepared for long delays and the complete closure of Las Vegas Blvd. between Spring Mnt. Road and Mandalay Bay Road by 8 p.m. pic.twitter.com/vi9NKQFs7f