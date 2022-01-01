I-15 ramp closures begin at 6 p.m., complete closure of Las Vegas Boulevard on the Strip at 8 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Interstate 15 ramp closures near the Las Vegas Strip for New Year's Eve are underway. They started at 6 p.m

Complete closures of Las Vegas Boulevard between Spring Mountain Road and Mandalay Bay start at 8 p.m.

Still not sure how to spend New Year's Eve in Las Vegas? Visit ktnv.com/NewYearsEve for a list of things happening around town.

Staying in tonight? Celebrate with us! "Debut 22" starts at 11:35 p.m. Watch the fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip from the comfort of your couch.