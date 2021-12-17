New Years Eve celebrations in Las Vegas | 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here is a list of New Year's Eve dining, events and celebrations happening in Las Vegas as the calendar turns from 2021 to 2022:

Arizona Charlie's Decatur will host local high-energy dance band, Envy, at Naughty Ladies Saloon while Arizona Charlie's Boulder will host local variety group, Jamit, at Palace Grand Lounge. Both locations will host New Year's Eve bingo promotions with the chance to win cash prizes, mystery gifts and more.

Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace Las Vegas is offering upgraded buffet offerings and bottomless champagne for New Year's Eve for $129.99.

Ring in the new year in style at Delmonico Steakhouse with decadent options curated by Chef de Cuisine Ivan Rojas.

Kona Grill kicks off the New Year with dine-in and takeout specials along with a live DJ and midnight toast.

Silverton Casino will ring in the new year with bottomless drinks including domestic draft beers, well cocktails and house wine at all casino bars from 7-10 p.m. and an entry to a DJ Dance Party. Tickets are currently on presale for $25 and $50 day of the event until sales close at 9 p.m. The DJ Dance Party will take place at Veil Pavilion at 10 p.m., where tickets are sold separately for $15.

The Stirling Club is kicking off the new year in style with a black-tie affair featuring the Lucky Devils Band with curated food stations, late-night passed appetizers, a signature welcome cocktail, and a champagne toast at the stroke of midnight.

One-night-only New Year’s Eve pop-up experience at STK Steakhouse with a festive three-course pre-fixe dinner menu featuring STK’s greatest hits including signature steaks, prime rib, wagyu, surf & turf, and a complimentary glass of champagne upon arrival to kick off the celebration.

Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace Las Vegas is ringing in 2022 with a la carte menu and champagne toast. $25 entry fee.

