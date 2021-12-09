New Year's Eve fireworks returning to Las Vegas Strip for 'America's Party 2022'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas will welcome 2022 back in typical Las Vegas-style with fireworks on the Strip.

Officials announced Thursday that Vegas will once again have a huge fireworks display on Las Vegas Boulevard after not having one last year due to COVID.

Further details of "America's Party 2022" will be released on Dec. 16 during a press conference at the Fashion Show Mall.

But for now, the fireworks are scheduled to be launched from eight Las Vegas Strip rooftops:

MGM Grand

Aria

Planet Hollywood

Caesars Palace

Treasure Island (TI)

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas

The STRAT

America’s Party will be co-produced by Fireworks by Grucci.

