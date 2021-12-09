Watch
New Year's Eve fireworks returning to Las Vegas Strip for 'America's Party 2022'

Erik Kabik / Kabik Photo Group
A view of the Planet Hollywood hotel-casino during their New Year's Eve fireworks display.
Posted at 12:33 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 15:33:20-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas will welcome 2022 back in typical Las Vegas-style with fireworks on the Strip.

Officials announced Thursday that Vegas will once again have a huge fireworks display on Las Vegas Boulevard after not having one last year due to COVID.

Further details of "America's Party 2022" will be released on Dec. 16 during a press conference at the Fashion Show Mall.

But for now, the fireworks are scheduled to be launched from eight Las Vegas Strip rooftops:

  • MGM Grand
  • Aria
  • Planet Hollywood
  • Caesars Palace
  • Treasure Island (TI)
  • The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
  • Resorts World Las Vegas
  • The STRAT

America’s Party will be co-produced by Fireworks by Grucci.

