New Year's Eve fireworks returning to Las Vegas Strip for 'America's Party 2022'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas will welcome 2022 back in typical Las Vegas-style with fireworks on the Strip.
Officials announced Thursday that Vegas will once again have a huge fireworks display on Las Vegas Boulevard after not having one last year due to COVID.
Further details of "America's Party 2022" will be released on Dec. 16 during a press conference at the Fashion Show Mall.
But for now, the fireworks are scheduled to be launched from eight Las Vegas Strip rooftops:
- MGM Grand
- Aria
- Planet Hollywood
- Caesars Palace
- Treasure Island (TI)
- The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
- Resorts World Las Vegas
- The STRAT
America’s Party will be co-produced by Fireworks by Grucci.