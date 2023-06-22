Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

I-15 northbound to close from Blue Diamond to 215 beltway, NDOT says

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Construction
Posted at 9:41 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 00:41:56-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — I-15 near the resort corridor is set to be closed to traffic on June 26.

I-15 northbound between Blue Diamond and the 215 beltway will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday according to the Nevada Department of Transportion.

The closure is needed to install a bridge-like structure over the freeway and eventually another traffic management sign. A total of 10 ATMs aim to be installed.

PREVIOUS: NDOT to close I-15 northbound to install more real-time LED signs, Harmon Ave. restriction

During the closure, motorists will be detoured onto Windmill Lane to Las Vegas Boulevard and then onto the 215 ramp to access I-15.

For more updates on valley traffic, see ktnv.com/traffic.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH