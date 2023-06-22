I-15 northbound to close from Blue Diamond to 215 beltway, NDOT says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — I-15 near the resort corridor is set to be closed to traffic on June 26.

I-15 northbound between Blue Diamond and the 215 beltway will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday according to the Nevada Department of Transportion.

The closure is needed to install a bridge-like structure over the freeway and eventually another traffic management sign. A total of 10 ATMs aim to be installed.

During the closure, motorists will be detoured onto Windmill Lane to Las Vegas Boulevard and then onto the 215 ramp to access I-15.

