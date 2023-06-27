NDOT advising drivers to plan ahead of overnight I-15 closure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some more major changes and closures are coming to the I-15 Tropicana project.

The Tropicana Interchange Project is progressing, and Monday night, the Nevada Department of Transportation said it's taking a crucial step.

They'll be shutting down the northbound lanes of I-15 near Blue Diamond beginning at 9 p.m. Monday night and continuing through Tuesday morning. Drivers in the area are advised to plan accordingly.

"We do want to warn drivers if they're headed northbound, they will be diverted at Blue Diamond and Windmill, and then they'll get on Las Vegas Blvd. They'll go north on Las Vegas Blvd. to I-15 near Town Square," said NDOT's Public Information Officer, Justin Hopkins.

MORE: I-15 northbound to close from Blue Diamond to 215 beltway, NDOT says

Hopkins says the highway's closure is to install additional automated traffic signage systems.

"We are putting in a total of ten of those signs as part of this project," he said.

Despite the project moving forward, for many drivers, navigating the construction on I-15 has become overwhelming.

"Some days, it's a pain. It's definitely an inconvenience. We're not that big of a city to have California traffic," said Las Vegas resident, Bodie Gieraker.

The overnight closure is expected to end Tuesday morning at 5 a.m. So you'll want to plan around it if you leave early for your morning commute.

According to NDOT, the Tropicana project remains on track for completion by early 2025. They also advise drivers to download the I-15 app for real-time updates.