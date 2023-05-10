NDOT to close I-15 northbound to install more real-time LED signs, Harmon Ave. restriction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced their schedule for more overnight closures on the I-15 to install ATMs.

ATMs stand for Active Traffic Management. These are LED gantries that provide real-time updates of construction or crashes. NDOT says their goal for these signs is to help prepare drivers for anything upcoming on the I-15.

NDOT says there will be 10 new ATMs with five signs going northbound and the rest going southbound.

Each closure will take place at 9 p.m. and is planned to end around 5 a.m. This is so the signs can safely be placed over the freeway.

The first closure was on Monday when the I-15 northbound between Blue Diamond and the I-215 was shutdown.

On Wednesday night, NDOT will restrict one lane on eastbound Harmon Avenue as workers build a new half interchange on the south side of Harmon.

"That lane will remain closed until half the interchange opens this fall," officials said.

The next closure is on Monday, May 15. At this time, northbound I-15 will be closed at Russell Road. Drivers in the area can expect to be diverted into the "collector-distributor lane parallel to I-15."

There are more closures expected in June.