NDOT: I-15 northbound closed overnight to install real-time LED signs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers may want to avoid the I-15 northbound until Tuesday morning.

Through a Twitter post, Nevada DOT officials said NB I-15 is closed tonight until 5 a.m. Tuesday from Blue Diamond Road to the I-215.

This closure is for the installation of a new Active Traffic Management gantry.

HAPPENING TONIGHT: Northbound I-15 will close Mon, May 8 at 9pm (reopen by 5am Tues) for installation of a new Active Traffic Management gantry. See detour below. More details: https://t.co/BlVd61d2Bx pic.twitter.com/9nnNcaANk7 — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) May 8, 2023

"Ten new Active Traffic Management signs will be installed as a part of this project," officials said in a tweet. "To safely hand the signs over the freeway, five full closures of I-15 northbound and five full closures of I-15 southbound will be needed."

According to NDOT, the ATM system is a strategy adopted to maintain safe travel by warning drivers of upcoming lane closures due to construction or crashes.

The full-color, LED signs are said to "provide next-generation, real-time driver information to prepare motorists for upcoming incidents." NDOT says these signs can provide drivers an opportunity to react well before they reach the incident, aiming to cut down commute times, and reduce the chance of secondary crashes.

