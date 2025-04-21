I-15 northbound lanes northeast of the valley closed after fuel spill

MESQUITE (KTNV) — A rollover and fuel spill have closed a portion of Interstate 15 north of the valley.

All northbound lanes past the 169 headed toward Bunkerville are closed while crews respond to the scene.

A semi-tractor trailer diesel fuel truck hit a disabled vehicle in the right lane, causing the semi to go left into the center median, where it rolled onto its side.

No one was injured, as the driver of the stranded vehicle had gotten out before the crash.

Allow for extra time in your drive if you are heading that way or use an alternate route.

