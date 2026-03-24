Hundreds without power after driver crashes into power pole in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of NV Energy customers are starting their Tuesday without power.

This comes after a driver reportedly drove into a power pole in the area of Tropicana and Topaz, just east of Eastern Avenue.

As authorities were responding to this wreck, another crash involving a motorcycle was reported at the intersection of Tropicana and Eastern.

Tropicana is closed in both directions as authorities investigate.

NV Energy estimates full power to be restored to the affected 300 customers by 9:30 a.m.

