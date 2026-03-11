HPD: Crash closes Warm Springs Road near Eastgate Road, incident under investigation

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department (HPD) has shared information regarding a traffic incident near Eastgate Road.

According to HPD, officers responded to a collision by Warm Springs Road and Eastgate Road around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian in the area, and that the driver and pedestrian were transported to Sunrise Hospital.

Warm Springs Road will remain closed in both directions as HPD conducts their investigation. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.