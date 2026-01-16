HPD: Crash closes stretch of westbound Saint Rose Parkway, pedestrian injured

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic event in Enterprise with Channel 13.

According to the RTC, four right lanes are blocked following a a crash on westbound Saint Rose Parkway at Jeffreys Street.

We reached out to the Henderson Police Department (HPD) to learn more. They shared ethat a vehicle collided with an adult pedestrian, who suffered serious injuries. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, and the driver stayed at the scene.

Police said that eastbound Saint Rose Parkway will stay closed between Seven Hills Drive and Jeffreys Street at this time.

Avoid the area at this time, and use alternate routes.