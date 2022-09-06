Hit-and-run on Cobblestone Avenue leaves pedestrian with 'life-threatening' injuries, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday, at approximately 10:02 p.m., an automobile collided with a pedestrian on Cobblestone Avenue, west of Candlelight Street.

Evidence at the scene and video surveillance indicated a lightly-colored SUV was traveling eastbound on Cobblestone Avenue in the single-through travel lane.

A pedestrian was in the roadway outside of an established crosswalk.

Police say the collision occurred when the left front of the SUV made contact with the pedestrian. The pedestrian came to rest in the roadway east of Candlelight Street. The SUV fled the scene of the collision without stopping to render aid.

Arriving emergency medical services transported the pedestrian to University Medical Center's Trauma Unit with life-threatening injuries.

The SUV sustained substantial damage to the left front side from the collision.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-4088. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, Visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com or use the mobile app"P3." Message and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.