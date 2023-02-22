High winds, low visibility close down southbound I-15 at Primm into California

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southbound I-15 at Primm has been closed down on Wednesday morning due to low visibility into California, according to RTC of Southern Nevada.

According to RTC, the low visibility has been caused by high winds that remain from Tuesday night's high wind warning from the National Weather Service. Snow has also been seen in Primm, and is contributing to the low visibility near the state line.

The closure has caused an extensive backup of traffic, and drivers are advised to find other routes.

