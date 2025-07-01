Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Here is the RTC travel forecast for the Fourth of July weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Time to plan your commute for Independence Day! The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) has dropped their travel forecast for the holiday weekend.

Locals may already know that traveler numbers spike during the Fourth of July weekend in Las Vegas. With commuters coming to and from California and more than 450,000 travelers expected to arrive at Harry Reid International Airport this coming weekend, more cars will be on the road.

The actual holiday on July 4 won't be the busiest, according to RTC. They're advising travelers to avoid southbound Interstate 15 at the Nevada-California state line between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 6. Heavy delays and congestion are expected.

If you commute by bus, RTC will be running on a Saturday schedule for Friday, July 4.

RTC Fourth of July 2025 Travel Forecast

Combined with the traffic headaches will also be some triple digit temperatures. It's going to be a hot start to July — with Friday (the 4th) showing temperatures up to 101 degrees, Saturday 103 degrees, and Sunday 104 degrees.

RTC recommends that travelers don't drive during peak daytime hours when the temperatures are highest.

WATCH | Weather forecast for the week ahead with Linh Truong

Hot Start to July

More resources to help your travel plans

