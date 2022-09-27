Henderson police say 'speed and reckless driving' caused Boulder Highway crash involving motorcyclist

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sept. 23, at approximately 3:25 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to a fatal collision involving an SUV and a motorcycle at the intersection of Boulder Highway and east Horizon Drive.

Preliminary investigation revealed a white Suzuki motorcycle was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Horizon Drive, approaching Boulder Highway. The motorcycle lost control and collided with the driver side of a gray Honda CRV that was traveling eastbound on Racetrack Road.

Henderson police say impairment was not considered a factor in this incident, though speed and reckless driving are.

The 38-year-old male motorcyclist was transported to Sunrise Trauma where he succumbed to his injuries. Traffic at the intersection was closed for approximately 3 hours while the investigation was conducted.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next-of-kin notifications.

The collision is being investigated as the ninth accident-related fatality for 2022.