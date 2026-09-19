Henderson Police: Roads closed after moped rider injured in crash near Sunset Rd., Annie Oakley Dr.

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department is at the scene of a critical injury crash near Sunset Road and Annie Oakley Drive.

According to HPD, officers arrived around 4:30 p.m. on Friday to find a collision between a moped and a vehicle.

The rider of the moped was seriously injured.

Police have shared that eastbound Sunset Road between Pecos Road and Green Valley Parkway is currently closed.



Traffic cameras in the area show taped off lanes and police vehicles in the area.

Use alternate routes at this time.