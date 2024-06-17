Henderson crews closing Paradise Hills, Horizon Ridge Parkway to install roundabout

HENDERSON (KTNV) — As progress continues on the Horizon Ridge Improvement Project, the City of Henderson is giving motorists a heads up about closures this week.

Las Vegas Paving will close Paradise Hills Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway so crews can install a new roundabout and the associated curb and gutter.

The closure will be in place from 6 a.m. on Monday, June 17 through June 21.

According to city officials, roundabouts are safer and reduce crashes by 30% compared to stoplights. They also add that roundabouts help with traffic flow by decreasing the amount of time a vehicle is at the intersection.

They add roundabouts are safer for pedestrian since they only have to look in one direction before they cross and that vehicles must slow down before they reach crosswalks.

You can see renderings of what the completed intersection will look like below.

City of Henderson