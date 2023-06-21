Horizon Ridge Parkway improvement project set to begin this summer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Horizon Ridge Parkway improvement project is set to kick off this summer.

On Wednesday, officials from the City of Henderson said it will be along Horizon Ridge Parkway between Gibson Road and Ray Boulevard.

Some of the improvements include:



Installing a roundabout at the intersection of Paradise Hills Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway

A rapid flashing beacon pedestrian crossing will be placed on Paradise Hills Drive at Skyline Road on the west side of Mannion Middle School

Horizon Ridge Parkway will be repaved from Las Palmas Entrada Avenue to Ray Boulevard

Installing underground storm drain facilities from Paradise Hills north to Mission Drive

Installing new energy efficient LED light fixtures to replace existing streetlights

Upgrading or constructing 108 sidewalk ramps to the current ADA standards

Construction over 17,200 feet of new sidewalks

City officials said the project will take about a year to complete and cost $19.6 million. They add the money is coming from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Fuel Revenue Indexing and the City of Henderson.