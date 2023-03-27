Heavy traffic at Harry Reid Airport as people leave the city after Taylor Swift's concerts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Taylor Swift has wrapped up her "Eras" tour stop in the Las Vegas valley after making history.

Swift became the first female artist to headline a concert at Allegiant Stadium.

The tour has been a dream come true for Swift.

"It's an honor for me to say this to you, 'Welcome Las Vegas, Nevada to the Eras tour'!" Swift said in concert.

Next up, the 12-time Grammy award winner is headed to Arlington, Texas.

With the concert wrapping up, thousands of "Swifties" are flying out of Harry Reid International Airport continuing on to Monday.

Airport officials even tweeted a photo:

"It's me, hi, I'm the one with your Taylor-made travel tips," officials said.

Officials are reminding people of the heavy traffic around the airport and longer lines at security checkpoints. They suggest you to get to the airport at least two to three hours before your flight.