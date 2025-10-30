Heads up: NDOT releases November schedule for closures and restrictions on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation's (NDOT) says November will see changes along I-15, according to their updated ramp closure and lane restriction schedule.

The project aims to work on sign installation and striping in the area as part of their I-15 South Widening Project, NDOT says.

According to the schedule, you can expect the following areas to experience reductions and closures:

Sunday, November 2 to Friday, November 7 | Nightly (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

North and southbound I-15 reduced to two lanes between Sloan Road and Starr Avenue

Intermittent on and off-ramp closures along north and southbound I-15 between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Sloan Road.

Use alternate routes where possible, and exercise caution when driving through work zones.