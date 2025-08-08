Heads up: Hollywood Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive has a new traffic signal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new traffic signal was activated on South Hollywood Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive bright and early at 6 a.m. this morning.

WATCH | The moment the traffic signal went live

Hollywood Boulevard and Valley View Drive get a new traffic signal (video courtesy of Clark County)

Citing "traffic safety" as a key concern for east Las Vegas, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom said that "this new traffic signal will make the intersection easier for kids in the surrounding areas to travel to and from school." Commissioner Segerblom also placed an emphasis on the county's commitment to improving the area "to make the roads safer for everyone."

The traffic signal has been in the works since this April, concluding about 5 months after construction, according to a Clark County representative. It is estimated that 17,000 vehicles travel through the intersection each day, according to the county.