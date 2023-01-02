Headed to Mt. Charleston? Plan for delays, winter weather

(KTNV) — Roads to Mt. Charleston are open again after a winter storm forced some closures, but there are a few things to know before you go.

Snow tires or chains are required to travel on state Route 157 and state Route 156 to Mt. Charleston. That's according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, which shared an update on road conditions as of 10 a.m. Monday.

The RTC reported "heavy traffic and limited parking" at the popular recreation spot northwest of the Las Vegas valley.

#FASTALERT 10:04 AM, Jan 01 2023

Travel Alert:

Snow Tires or Chains required,

SR157 and SR156 to Mt. Charleston.

Prepare for delays and safe travel — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) January 1, 2023

A storm system that brought rain and wind to the Las Vegas valley dropped snow in the Spring Mountains over the weekend. Lee Canyon Resort reported receiving 12 inches of snow in the past 72 hours.

CHILLY WEEK AHEAD; 13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, January 2, 2022

On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning with the expectation of heavy snowfall in areas about 7,000 feet in elevation. Forecasters predicted between 8 to 16 inches of snow would fall in Kyle and Lee canyons.

Always check https://t.co/YrsNe4DxwN for conditions! Currently chains or snow tires (3 peak mountain snowflake symbol on sidewall) are recommended, and with the active weather other vehicles may be turned around ❄️🚙❄️ pic.twitter.com/jW86UL9L5W — Go Mt. Charleston (@GoMtCharleston) January 1, 2023

Drivers are advised to check nvroads.com for an update on conditions before making their way to Mt. Charleston.