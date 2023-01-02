Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Headed to Mt. Charleston? Plan for delays, winter weather

Mt. Charleston driving
Jim Flint
Mt. Charleston driving
Posted at 12:13 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 15:13:53-05

(KTNV) — Roads to Mt. Charleston are open again after a winter storm forced some closures, but there are a few things to know before you go.

Snow tires or chains are required to travel on state Route 157 and state Route 156 to Mt. Charleston. That's according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, which shared an update on road conditions as of 10 a.m. Monday.

The RTC reported "heavy traffic and limited parking" at the popular recreation spot northwest of the Las Vegas valley.

A storm system that brought rain and wind to the Las Vegas valley dropped snow in the Spring Mountains over the weekend. Lee Canyon Resort reported receiving 12 inches of snow in the past 72 hours.

CHILLY WEEK AHEAD; 13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, January 2, 2022

On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning with the expectation of heavy snowfall in areas about 7,000 feet in elevation. Forecasters predicted between 8 to 16 inches of snow would fall in Kyle and Lee canyons.

Drivers are advised to check nvroads.com for an update on conditions before making their way to Mt. Charleston.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH