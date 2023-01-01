Winter storm warning: Snow tires, chains required for Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC of Southern Nevada provided a travel alert to drivers who are headed up to Mt. Charleston Sunday.

RTC said snow tires or chains are required on SR157 and SR156 to Mt. Charleston. Officials said drivers should prepare for delays and to travel safely.

This travel alert is also active at the same time as a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service.

NWS issued a winter storm warning that started 3:42 a.m. Sunday, and will end later in the evening around 4 p.m.

Heavy snow is expected above 7,000 feet. Total snow accumulations expected by officials is 8 to 16 inches in Kyle and Lee Canyon. Winds could also have gusts as high as 55 mph.

NWS is advising that the winter storm warning could make travel "very difficult to impossible. "

"Strong winds could cause tree damage," NWS officials said. "Some areas could see reduced visibility due to blowing snow."