13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, January 2, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Trending mostly sunny this Monday morning as we wake up to temperatures near 40°. There are some 10 mph northwest breezes across the north Las Vegas valley, and some 10 mph south breezes across the south end of town, but the overall wind forecast keeps gusts under 15 mph today. Highs will be in the low and mid 50s all week long, including 54° this afternoon. A round of clouds pushes in from the west late this afternoon through tonight, delivering a 30% chance of rain showers (with snow showers above 4,000 feet) between 9:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. in Las Vegas. Lows will drop to near 40° late tonight. Tuesday looks partly cloudy with breezes under 10 mph and afternoon highs back to 54°. Lows will remain in the low 40s the rest of the week. Mostly cloudy conditions on Wednesday accompany a 30% chance of showers, although amounts would be light, under a 0.10" for areas that see rain. Highs won't escape the low 50s due to the thicker clouds. Thursday brings a 50% chance of wet weather, with amounts between 0.10" and 0.20" around Las Vegas, alongside highs in the mid 50s. We'll remain in the mid 50s Friday through the weekend, with a mix of clouds and partial sun, before a 20% chance of showers materializes Sunday.