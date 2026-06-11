Head-on semi-tractor crash blocking I-15 traffic south of Mesquite

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers heading to the valley from Mesquite might not make it Thursday morning. That's because authorities are responding to a crash on Interstate 15.

It happened around mile marker 107 at 2:11 a.m, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash happened when a semi-tractor crossed through the center median of the roadway and hit another semi head-on.

One driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway will remain closed for the next five to six hours as authorities investigate.