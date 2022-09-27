'Hazardous oil spill' reported along 215 Northern Beltway, RTC says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A hazardous oil spill has been reported on westbound lanes of the 215 Northern Beltway on Tuesday at 11:09 a.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada.
The spill is affecting the rightmost lanes along the beltway, from Decatur Boulevard through Jones Boulevard.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
