Harry Reid International Airport: Expect closures near Airport Connector Tunnel for maintenance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Harry Reid Airport has shared that the Airport Connector Tunnel, as well as their campus, will experience lane closures due to routine maintenance.

Here are the closures you can expect to see, and detours to help you re-navigate.

Wednesday, October 8 to Thursday, October 9 | 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed for routine maintenance on the southbound Airport Connector Tunnel

Harry Reid International Airport

October 12 to October | Nightly (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

Repaving operations will cause single-lane reductions on northbound Paradise Road between Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue, with lanes reopening between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The ramp from Terminal 3 to northbound Paradise Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The Kitty Hawk Way access to University Center Drive will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detour from Kitty Hawk Way available by traveling southbound on Paradise Road, taking the exit ramp for Flight Path Avenue, and turning left onto northbound Paradise Road. Detour from Terminal 3 available by traveling around the Terminal 3 exit loop, taking the Flight Path Avenue exit, and turning right onto Northbound Paradise Road.



Harry Reid International Airport

October 13 to Tuesday, October 14 | 12 a.m.to 12 p.m.

Repaving operations near the Airport Connector Exit Ramp will take place, closing the exit ramp to Flight Path Avenue and to Terminal 3.

Detour to Terminal 3 available by taking northbound Paradise Road, turning right onto Russell Road, and right once more onto Landing Strip Avenue, continuing to the Terminal 3 return road.

