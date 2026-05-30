Getting you answers: Crash causes traffic slowdown on I-15 after Primm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Earlier this afternoon, a viewer reached out to Channel 13 about an incident on I-15 impacting their travel plans from Las Vegas to California.

KTNV

According to the viewer, traffic had crawled to a stop as they entered Primm. Traffic cameras showed a significant lineup of vehicles in that area.

RTC

We learned from the RTC that a crash had blocked off right lanes on southbound I-15 after Primm Boulevard around 12:20 p.m. today.

WATCH | Viewer video shows incident aftermath

Viewer video shows incident aftermath

Channel 13 reached out to the Nevada State Police for additional information.

KTNV

Exercise caution when driving in the area, as traffic cameras still show congestion at this time.