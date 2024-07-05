Nevada State Police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run at I-15 and 215

UPDATE

New details from the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol say a vehicle was pulled over on the shoulder and refueling.

Police said a 2018 to 2020 maroon/burgundy Nissan Kick then hit the vehicle and fled. The hit-and-run suspect vehicle may be missing its right front headlight and right-side passenger mirror.

If you have any more information, authorities are asking you to call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic is flowing again on the Interstate 15 and 215 beltway interchange in the southern Las Vegas valley after a fatal crash caused an overnight closure.

The crash was reported at approximately 2:12 a.m. Friday. As of 8:32 a.m., all lanes had reopened, according to an alert from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

The circumstances of the collision weren't immediately clear as of this report. Channel 13 has reached out to Nevada State Police-Highway Patrol for more information.

This crash was reported about 30 minutes before a fatal hit-and-run collision that remains under investigation in the east valley.

In that crash, police say the driver of a white truck hit an SUV, killing its two occupants, then left the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.