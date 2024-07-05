Police: 2 men killed by driver in east Las Vegas valley; 'speed is a possible factor'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver who hit another car, killing its occupants, early Friday morning is still at large.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says its officers were called to the collision scene near Charleston and Hollywood boulevards at approximately 2:42 a.m.

The two men who died were inside a blue SUV traveling westbound on Charleston when their vehicle was hit by a white truck as it traveled southbound on Hollywood, police said.

The driver of the truck fled the scene. As of this report, police had not announced an arrest.

Traffic investigation detectives were called out to the scene and determined "speed is a possible factor causing this collision," according to an LVMPD spokesperson.

"The area will be closed in all directions of travel during the duration of the investigation," police said.

No additional information from authorities was immediately available at the time of publication.