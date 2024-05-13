Four-vehicle crash at Sahara, Valley View sends two people to hospital

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash on Sunday night.

The crash happened at 6:08 p.m. on Sahara and Valley View, according to Las Vegas police.

WATCH: Channel 13 is on the scene of a four-vehicle crash that hospitalized two people

Two people hospitalized after four-vehicle crash on Sahara, Valley View

Police said the crash involved two SUVs and two sedans.

Drivers of two vehicles were taken to the hospital and one was listed in critical condition when they left the scene. Their current conditions are unknown, according to police.

Investigators state intoxication is suspected as a contributing factor to this incident.

The roadway is shut down and police are asking motorists to avoid the area while they investigate.