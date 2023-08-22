Formula 1 officials update track paving timeline

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The cone zones will continue around the Las Vegas Strip as Formula 1 road paving continues ahead of the November race.

On Tuesday, race officials released an updated timeline of what roads will be closed. You can see them listed below although they add that the schedule is subject to change.



HARMON AVENUE : Aug. 23 through Aug. 25

: Aug. 23 through Aug. 25 LAS VEGAS BOULEVARD : Aug. 24 through Aug. 25

Harmon Avenue Eastbound and Westbound will be fully closed to through traffic at Las Vegas Boulevard from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Aug. 24 with adjacent street access open on a rolling basis.

: Aug. 24 through Aug. 25 Harmon Avenue Eastbound and Westbound will be fully closed to through traffic at Las Vegas Boulevard from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Aug. 24 with adjacent street access open on a rolling basis. SPHERE SITE : Aug. 25 through Sept. 8 and Sept. 11 through Sept 13

: Aug. 25 through Sept. 8 and Sept. 11 through Sept 13 PADDOCK SITE : Sept. 5 through Sept. 29

: Sept. 5 through Sept. 29 KOVAL LANE: Aug. 28 through Sept. 1 and Oct. 2 through Oct. 6

Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix

Terry Miller of Miller Project Management said they're expecting to be on private land for the last part of the paving process and they're aiming to be off public streets by the end of September.

RELATED LINK: Previewing the Formula 1 paddock site ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Meantime, grandstands and other structures related to the race are already going up. Miller said while the race will be an annual event for years to come, they expect paving of the track won't need to be redone for at least another six years. Race events are scheduled to run from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18.

RELATED LINK: F1 releases Las Vegas Grand Prix schedule, road closures for events

The event is expected to bring over a billion dollars to the valley.