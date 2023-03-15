Watch Now
Flash flooding causing delays, closures across southern Nevada roads

KTNV
Posted at 9:55 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 13:00:19-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All north and southbound lanes are blocked on NV-159 due to flashing flooding in the area on Wednesday morning, according to RTC of Southern Nevada.

The flooding reaches along Red Rock Canyon Road from Blue Diamond Road to Calico Basin Road on NV-160.

Red Rock Canyon also announced a delayed opening for the area's Scenic Drive on Wednesday due to flooding at Oak Creek.

Additionally, these delays and closures come as Metro Police announced closures along Maryland Parkway from Tropicana Avenue to Russell Road while President Joe Biden visits the valley.

