Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon has delayed opening due to flash flooding

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will have a delayed opening on Wednesday morning, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

In a tweet, the BLM said that the Scenic Drive will have a delayed opening due to flash flooding at Oak Creek causing unsafe driving conditions on the road.

From @blmnv Opening of the Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is delayed this morning due to flash flooding at Oak Creek causing unsafe driving conditions on the road. pic.twitter.com/8whrOSub68 — Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) March 15, 2023

It is currently unclear when the area will reopen.