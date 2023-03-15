Watch Now
Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon has delayed opening due to flash flooding

Scenic Drive at Red Rock will have a delayed opening on Wednesday, March 15th due to flash-flooding at Oak Creek.
Posted at 8:56 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 11:56:02-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will have a delayed opening on Wednesday morning, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

In a tweet, the BLM said that the Scenic Drive will have a delayed opening due to flash flooding at Oak Creek causing unsafe driving conditions on the road.

It is currently unclear when the area will reopen.

