Firefighters conduct swift water rescues near State Route 169

MOAPA VALLEY, Nev. (KTNV) — On Wednesday, at approximately 1:26 a.m., the Moapa Valley Fire District received reports of two incidents where people were trapped in their vehicles in flood waters.

Arriving crews found a semi-truck that was stuck in flood water near State Route 168 at the Overton Wash Crossing. Firefighters say the driver was unable to get out of the vehicle due to flood waters rushing by his truck. MVFD swift water crews were able to reach the subject and bring the driver to safety.

The second incident occurred south of the first incident, in which arriving crews found a van with two people trapped inside by flood water that had risen to the windows of the van. Due to the rushing waters and lack of access by swift water rescue members, Metro Search and Rescue was called in to assist.

Incident reports confirm that Metro Search and Rescue Air Unit was able to successfully hoist the two people from their vehicle to safety.

MVFD confirmed that no one was injured during either incident.

State Route 169, south of Overton, will be closed until further notice while NDOT cleans up the roads and remove the trapped vehicles.