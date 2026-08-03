Fatal traffic collision forces closure on Desert Inn Road east of Decatur Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and traffic is shut down after a traffic collision in the area of Decatur Boulevard and Desert Inn Road on Monday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

The crash happened at approximately 1:42 p.m. between a black Nissan Versa and a white SUV, according to preliminary details from LVMPD. Police say the Nissan also struck a tree and a red truck.

Occupants from the Nissan and the SUV were taken to an area hospital, where police say one person was pronounce dead.

Police advised the public to expect road closures in the area, including on Desert Inn Road, Warnock Road and Frontier Avenue, which are both east of the Decatur Boulevard intersection.

"This information is preliminary, and the investigation remains ongoing," LVMPD officials stated.

We'll update our reporting as we learn more.

