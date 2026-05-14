Fatal single-vehicle crash under investigation by LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning more about a traffic incident under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD)

According to LVMPD, a single vehicle was involved in a collision near Iron Mountain Road and North Jones Road around 9:22 p.m. on Wednesday.

Metro shared that the driver was pronounced dead, and that the cause of the crash was unknown at this time.

LVMPD cautioned that the area would experience some closures as their Fatal Detail conducts their investigation. Avoid the area.