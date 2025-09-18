Fatal semi-truck crash causing traffic backups on I-15 in the northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are responding to a fatal crash in the northeast valley that has closed part of a major freeway.

A semi-truck and a sedan crashed on Interstate 15 at the Speedway exit just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

One person has been confirmed dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi-truck rolled over into the center median after the crash, creating a large scene and traffic backups.

All lanes are closed at the crash site. Traffic is being diverted to the Tropical Parkway off-ramp, and drivers can continue east to Las Vegas Boulevard, then north to get back onto I-15.

The 215 beltway eastbound to I-15 north is also closed.

Please use an alternate route and avoid the area.