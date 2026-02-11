Fatal motorcycle crash closes Fort Apache at Red Hills Drive, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Around 12:03 a.m., the RTC shared a traffic incident with us regarding a crash on Fort Apache and Red Hills Road that had shut down all lanes in both directions.

We learned from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) that the collision involved a single motorcycle. According to LVMPD, the motorcyclist hit a large center median, which ejected him off of his vehicle.

The rider was pronounced dead on the scene. Metro's fatal accident team is currently investigating, and we have been advised that the area will be closed for several hours.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.