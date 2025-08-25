Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fatal crash forces closure of Jones Boulevard near Sahara Avenue, roads now open

Posted
and last updated

UPDATE | 8:09 p.m.

RTC has shared that South Jones Boulevard and Sahara Avenue have reopened.

UPDATE | 7:21 p.m.

LVMPD has shared new updates on the fatal collision between a vehicle and motorcycle that happened earlier this evening.

The crash, which happened at 3:33 p.m. on Monday, occurred when a Mercedes-Benz GL 450 was traveling eastbound on Eldora Avenue at South Jones Boulevard and made a left turn after a posted stop sign into the path of a Honda CBR 1000 traveling southbound on Jones approaching Eldora, police said.

According to LVMPD, "the collision ejected the Honda's rider as the Mercedes-Benz came to a controlled stop." Though the rider was taken to a nearby hospital, the 23-year-old man died shortly after from his injuries, officials said.

The 36-year-old female driver of the Mercedes-Benz stayed at the scene, and police said she did not showcase signs of impairment.

LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section continues to look into the collision. This incident marks the 108th traffic-related death of 2025 under LMVPD's jurisdiction.

UPDATE | 5:20 p.m.

According to a tweet from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted at 5:01 p.m. on Monday, the crash occured between a motorcyclist and a vehicle.

Police shared that the motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Jones Boulevard remains shut down in both directions from Sahara Avenue and Eldora Avenue, police said. Avoid the area as the investigation continues.

ORIGINAL STORY

A crash has forced the closure of Jones Boulevard near Sahara Avenue on Monday afternoon.

According to an alert from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, Jones Boulevard is closed just south of Sahara, at the intersection with Eldora Avenue.

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, we are awaiting additional information about the collision, including any associated injuries. Channel 13 reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to request details. We'll update this report as we learn more.

