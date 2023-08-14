Watch Now
Fatal crash could cause delays at 215 Beltway, Aliante Parkway

Posted at 6:39 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 10:01:07-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person is dead following a crash at the 215 Beltway and Aliante Parkway in North Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened on Monday at 4:50 a.m.

Nevada State Police said two vehicles were involved and Aliante Parkway southbound is closed, as of 6:45 a.m.

No further details about the crash have been released.

