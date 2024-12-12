Watch Now
Fatal crash closes major stretch of I-15 north of Las Vegas

A fatal crash on I-15 northbound at US-93 has all lanes closed between Apex and Moapa, affecting any drivers coming in or heading toward that part of Southern Nevada.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal crash has closed a major roadway north of the Las Vegas valley, according to state authorities.

Interstate 15 northbound is closed from the U.S. 93 junction up to the 168.

A large stretch of southbound lanes in this area are closed as well.

Nevada State Police says this crash was caused by a wrong-way driver, killing two men. One woman has been taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

We will update this report as more information is made available.

