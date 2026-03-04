Fatal crash closes 215 off-ramp in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a crash in the northwest valley that has left one person dead.

The crash happened on the 215 Beltway off-ramp at Ann Road.

Highway Patrol said they responded just before 6 a.m. and that the crash involved a commercial semi truck/trailer and a sedan.

Authorities said a man in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, but please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

