Fatal crash blocks all lanes, causes massive delays along Boulder Highway

Posted at 7:22 PM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 22:22:50-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal crash is currently blocking all eastbound lanes at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Russell Road on Saturday evening, according to RTC.

Las Vegas Metro police have confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles, and at least one person has been pronounced deceased.

The intersection will be closed while the investigation is ongoing, and drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

