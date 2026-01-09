Fatal crash involving pedestrian, work truck blocking Spring Mountain at I-15

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
According to Nevada State Police, all lanes are blocked on Spring Mountain Road at I-15.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal crash is blocking lanes on a Spring Valley roadway Friday morning.

According to Nevada State Police, all lanes are blocked on Spring Mountain Road westbound at I-15.

Nevada State Police told Channel 13 the crash happened around 8:33 a.m. and involved a Chevrolet work truck and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead, authorities said.

Road closures are expected to continue for hours, so please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

