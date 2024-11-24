Fatal collision on Losee Road and Washburn Road

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Police Department responded to a fatal collision near Losee Road and Washburn Road at 1:35 p.m. on Friday.

A 34-year-old individual attempted to turn left at a flashing yellow signal when they struck a 76-year-old individual travelling northbound on Losee Road.

Due to the collision, the 76-year-old driver was trapped inside her vehicle. Medical personnel determined she was in critical condition.

At 1:42 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, the 76-year-old driver succumbed to her injuries and died.

Charges are being brought against the driver who initiated the turn in front of the 76-year-old driver for failure to yield the right of way and vehicular manslaughter.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555 or online

