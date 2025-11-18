East valley intersection blocked after crash leaves one with life-threatening injuries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An east valley intersection is blocked Tuesday morning and police respond to a crash.
It happened around 4:46 a.m. at Charleston and Lamb Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
A pedestrian was crossing Charleston inside a marked crosswalk against the signal, authorities said.
When the pedestrian was crossing the westbound Charleston lanes, he was struck by a vehicle.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Use an alternate route when traveling in the area.