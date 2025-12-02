Driver killed in I-11 crash near Kyle Canyon Road after rear-end collision

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver died in a crash on Interstate 11 near Kyle Canyon Road on Nov. 28, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

Around 11:48 p.m., state troopers responded to the area after a Hyundai sedan rear-ended a Chevrolet pickup truck that was parked in the roadway with hazard lights on. The Hyundai driver had not slowed down before the collision, NSP says.

NSP said the Chevrolet driver died from their injuries at the scene. The Hyundai driver was taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Major Incident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

Year to date, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command Region One has investigated 54 fatal crashes resulting in 55 fatalities.