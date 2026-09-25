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Driver hospitalized after crash involving Zoox robotaxi on Las Vegas Boulevard

A driver is hospitalized after a car and an autonomous vehicle collided on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, September 25. [Video: RTC Southern Nevada]
[RAW VIDEO] Traffic cam shows car vs. robotaxi crash on Las Vegas Strip
Zoox crash Las Vegas Boulevard
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver is hospitalized after a crash involving a robotaxi on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The crash involved a silver Nissan Murano and an autonomous Zoox vehicle, officials said.

[RAW VIDEO] Traffic cam shows car vs. robotaxi crash on Las Vegas Strip

Four lanes of the boulevard were closed in the area of Four Seasons Drive while Nevada State Police investigated the crash, which officials say happened just after 9 a.m. As of 10 a.m. Friday, state police said lanes were reopened.

The Nissan driver was taken to a local hospital with minor upper-body injuries, state police said.

Channel 13 has reached out to Zoox for a statement on the investigation.

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