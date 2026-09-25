Driver hospitalized after crash involving Zoox robotaxi on Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver is hospitalized after a crash involving a robotaxi on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The crash involved a silver Nissan Murano and an autonomous Zoox vehicle, officials said.

[RAW VIDEO] Traffic cam shows car vs. robotaxi crash on Las Vegas Strip

Four lanes of the boulevard were closed in the area of Four Seasons Drive while Nevada State Police investigated the crash, which officials say happened just after 9 a.m. As of 10 a.m. Friday, state police said lanes were reopened.

The Nissan driver was taken to a local hospital with minor upper-body injuries, state police said.

Channel 13 has reached out to Zoox for a statement on the investigation.