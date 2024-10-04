Driver flees after leaving pedestrian with life-threatening injuries east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver took off after hitting and critically injuring a pedestrian just east of the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the collision was reported at 4:07 p.m. near Harmon Avenue and Lamar Circle, which is between Koval Lane and Paradise Road.

"The vehicle left the scene before officers arrived," police wrote in an initial statement on their investigation.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area due to road closures. Police noted their investigation is ongoing.

Additional details were not immediately available at the time of this report.